Fleury stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Fleury had a little luck on his side -- namely, the posts, which bailed him out multiple times in the third period. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old improved to 22-10-0 with a 2.08 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 32 contests this season. The Golden Knights visit the Coyotes for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, which Fleury and Robin Lehner will likely split.