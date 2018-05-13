Fleury allowed four goals on 26 shots in Saturday's Game 1 loss to the Jets to open the Western Conference finals.

The Jets blitzed Fleury with three quick tallies, but none of the goals that he allowed were considered "soft," and Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant decided to keep Flower in the cage for the entire duration of the contest. Vegas only mustered three high-danger scoring chances during 5-on-5 play and the physical Winnipeg team exhibited solid gap control to cut off scoring lanes. Fleury's save percentage in these playoffs "shrunk" to a .943 mark, but it's still the best mark of any goalie who's appeared in more than four games. He'll look to get back to his winning ways in Game 2 on Monday.