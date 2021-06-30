Fleury was named the Vezina Trophy winner this year as the NHL's top goalie.
While it was a shortened season, Fleury had his best statistical season. He posted a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage in 36 appearances. The Quebec native also notched six shutouts and a 26-10-0 record as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie. Fleury also shared the Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltender(s) who give up the fewest team goals, with teammate Robin Lehner. This was Fleury's first Vezina win.
