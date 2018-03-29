Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes loss against Arizona
Fleury made 29 saves on 32 shots in Wednesday's game, as his team dropped a 3-2 decision to the Coyotes.
While this isn't the kind of loss this team or this goalie should take on paper, Arizona has played quality hockey as of late, making Fleury's .906 save percentage on the night a more understandable figure. He'd only given up two goals in the Knights' past four games before Wednesday, so it's likely this just wasn't his best night against a team that's playing much better than it's showed all season.
