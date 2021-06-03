Fleury allowed three goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Fleury can't take all of the blame for this loss, as the Golden Knights took six penalties and the Avalanche converted on two power-play chances. The second of those conversions was a laser shot from Mikko Rantanen in overtime. Fleury is now 4-4 in the playoffs with 15 goals allowed on 198 shots, a respectable .924 save percentage. With the status of Robin Lehner (undisclosed) uncertain, Fleury is likely to start on home ice in Friday's Game 3.