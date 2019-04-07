Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes loss versus Kings
Fleury allowed four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Fleury has now surrendered four goals in each of his two starts since returning from a lower-body injury. He ended the regular season at 35-21-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Fleury will likely be coach Gerard Gallant's go-to option in the crease, but Fleury will have to be sharper, as Vegas faces the third-ranked Sharks offense, which averaged 3.52 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in LA•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Succumbs to barrage of shots•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absence continues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absent from morning skate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...