Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes loss versus Kings

Fleury allowed four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Fleury has now surrendered four goals in each of his two starts since returning from a lower-body injury. He ended the regular season at 35-21-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Fleury will likely be coach Gerard Gallant's go-to option in the crease, but Fleury will have to be sharper, as Vegas faces the third-ranked Sharks offense, which averaged 3.52 goals per game this season.