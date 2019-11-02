Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes maintenance day
Fleury did not practice Friday, which coach Gerard Gallant described as a maintenance day for the goalie, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Normally, this wouldn't be an alarming development, but the Golden Knights also recalled Garret Sparks on an emergency basis. Fleury has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 11 goals in that span. More information should be available regarding the crease chaos in Vegas prior to Saturday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stunned by Canadiens•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Projected starter Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Quiet in bounce-back win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets hook in rough loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing off against Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.