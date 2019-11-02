Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes maintenance day

Fleury did not practice Friday, which coach Gerard Gallant described as a maintenance day for the goalie, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Normally, this wouldn't be an alarming development, but the Golden Knights also recalled Garret Sparks on an emergency basis. Fleury has struggled in his last three starts, allowing 11 goals in that span. More information should be available regarding the crease chaos in Vegas prior to Saturday's game against the Jets.