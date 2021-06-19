Fleury allowed three goals on 27 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

The 36-year-old goalie was visibly angry after his puck-handling mistake late in the third period led to the Canadiens' Josh Anderson scoring the game-tying goal. The other two goals allowed by Fleury came on odd-man rushes. He's lost consecutive games for the first time since Games 5 and 6 of the first round versus the Wild. Despite the small skid, Fleury seems likely to start again in Sunday's Game 4, although head coach Pete DeBoer probably won't announce a starting goalie prior to warmups.