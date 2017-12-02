Fleury (concussion) was on the ice Saturday with his goalie coach and injured forward David Perron (upper body), SinBin.vegas reports.

A video shows the goalie boss feeding several one-timers to Perron with Fleury in the practice cage. The veteran goalie hasn't played since Oct. 13, but it appears that he may not be all that far off from a return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories