Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes shots in Saturday's session
Fleury (concussion) was on the ice Saturday with his goalie coach and injured forward David Perron (upper body), SinBin.vegas reports.
A video shows the goalie boss feeding several one-timers to Perron with Fleury in the practice cage. The veteran goalie hasn't played since Oct. 13, but it appears that he may not be all that far off from a return.
