Fleury allowed three goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Fleury suffered his third straight loss and his fifth in the last six games. The 36-year-old goalie was behind essentially from the start, as Vladimir Tarasenko scored 48 seconds into the game to put the Blues ahead 1-0. Fleury dropped to 17-10-0 with a 2.17 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 27 outings. Assuming head coach Pete DeBoer continues his goalie rotation, Robin Lehner would start Friday against the Coyotes.