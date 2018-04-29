Fleury allowed four goals on 47 shots during a 4-3 double overtime defeat against the Sharks on Saturday. The second-round series is tied 1-1.

This is the Golden Knights first playoff loss in franchise history, so it's also the first contest Fleury has dropped this spring. Vegas spotted him an early 2-0 lead, but the Sharks responded and outshot the Golden Knights, 38-24 after the first period; Fleury had to be stellar to even give his team a chance in overtime. It appeared the Golden Knights had won during the first overtime period when Jonathan Marchessault scored, but the referees overturned the goal because of goaltender inference. In the first six minutes of double overtime, the Golden Knights took two penalties, and the Sharks made them pay for the second one. Despite the loss, Fleury has great postseason numbers this spring -- 5-1, .967 save percentage and 1.00 GAA.