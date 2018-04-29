Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes tough loss in Game 2
Fleury allowed four goals on 47 shots during a 4-3 double overtime defeat against the Sharks on Saturday. The second-round series is tied 1-1.
This is the Golden Knights first playoff loss in franchise history, so it's also the first contest Fleury has dropped this spring. Vegas spotted him an early 2-0 lead, but the Sharks responded and outshot the Golden Knights, 38-24 after the first period; Fleury had to be stellar to even give his team a chance in overtime. It appeared the Golden Knights had won during the first overtime period when Jonathan Marchessault scored, but the referees overturned the goal because of goaltender inference. In the first six minutes of double overtime, the Golden Knights took two penalties, and the Sharks made them pay for the second one. Despite the loss, Fleury has great postseason numbers this spring -- 5-1, .967 save percentage and 1.00 GAA.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking to stay hot Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless against Sharks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Shuts Kings out again to complete sweep•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Outstanding once again in Game 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...