Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes ugly loss
Fleury allowed five goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
The Golden Knights scored the first two goals of the game, but Fleury quickly unraveled after that. He's allowed four or more goals in four of his last six games. Fleury now carries a 9-5-1 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 16 appearances. Fantasy owners don't have many options other than riding out Fleury's recent struggles.
