Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Buffalo
Fleury will get the road start Tuesday versus the Sabres.
Fleury hasn't settled in since the calendar flipped to 2020. He's allowed three or more goals in four straight games, posting an .860 save percentage and a 2-2-0 record in that stretch. The Sabres have been tough on goaltenders at home, as they rank ninth with 3.41 goals per home contest.
