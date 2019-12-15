Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Canucks
Fleury was the first goalie off of morning skate, implying he'll start at home Sunday against the Canucks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Since returning to the team, Fleury has recorded a 1-1-0 record and .914 save percentage with the most recent contest being a loss to St. Louis. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track against the struggling Canucks, who have scored just four goals over the last three games.
