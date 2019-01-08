Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on New York
Fleury will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury has been red hot recently, picking up three straight wins in his last three appearances while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .959 save percentage over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 25th victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Rangers club that's lost three consecutive games.
