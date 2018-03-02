Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa
Fleury will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Senators, Jesse Granger of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Fleury played well in his last start Monday against the Kings, turning aside 41 of the 44 shots he faced, but he ultimately didn't get enough goal support from his teammates to pick up his 22nd victory of the season. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a struggling Senators squad that's lost five consecutive games.
