Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Team Teal in Vegas

Fleury will start in goal Thursday night against the visiting Sharks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury pitched a shutout to the detriment of the Sharks on Nov. 24, so he's back for more, carrying a 25-10-4 record, 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage into the home contest. He owns the league lead in wins and has twice as many shutouts (six) as the next five behind him.

