Fleury allowed one goal on 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Fleury bounced back from a sloppy 5-4 overtime win over the Wild on Monday with a more typical performance Wednesday. It's the seventh time in 14 starts Fleury has allowed one goal or fewer. The 36-year-old improved to 11-3-0 with a 1.71 GAA and a .939 save percentage in 2020-21. The Golden Knights head to San Jose for a two-game set Friday and Saturday -- Fleury's a virtual lock to start at least one of those contests.