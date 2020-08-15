Fleury will tend the twine for Saturday's Game 3 versus the Blackhawks, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Fleury didn't play well in his only August matchup, allowing four goals on 17 shots to the Blues, but he'll get the nod for the first half of back-to-back games. Starter Robin Lehner has gotten the job done over the first two games, making 41 saves and allowing four goals, so Fleury's fantasy ceiling could be a bit low in front of a low shot volume.