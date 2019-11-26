Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending to family matter

Fleury won't suit up in Wednesday's game against the Predators as he deals with a family illness, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

There's no timetable for Fleury's return to the team. The Golden Knights recalled Garrett Sparks from AHL Chicago on Tuesday, and Malcolm Subban is expected to start in net Wednesday.

