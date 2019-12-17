Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine against Wild

Fleury will guard the crease at home versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury is 2-1-0 with a .908 save percentage in three games since returning from a personal leave from the club. The veteran netminder could be facing a lighter workload from a Wild squad that is putting just 28.5 shots on net per game (second lowest in the league).

