Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday
Fleury will defend the cage for Friday's Game 2 home clash with the Sharks.
Fleury is bogged down in a three-game losing streak in which he has given up four goals apiece. The Flower racked up 35 wins this season, his eighth time hitting that mark in his career. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, the Quebec native will be the key to Vegas returning to the Western Conference Finals or beyond.
