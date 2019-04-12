Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday

Fleury will defend the cage for Friday's Game 2 home clash with the Sharks.

Fleury is bogged down in a three-game losing streak in which he has given up four goals apiece. The Flower racked up 35 wins this season, his eighth time hitting that mark in his career. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, the Quebec native will be the key to Vegas returning to the Western Conference Finals or beyond.

More News
Our Latest Stories