Fleury will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 tilt in Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury saw a five-game winning streak come to an end after he allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's Game 2 loss. The 36-year-old still owns a 1.92 GAA and a .923 save percentage alongside a 9-5 record so far this postseason. He's given up four goals on 52 shots in two games this series against the Canadiens.