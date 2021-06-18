Fleury will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 3 tilt in Montreal, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Fleury saw a five-game winning streak come to an end after he allowed three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's Game 2 loss. The 36-year-old still owns a 1.92 GAA and a .923 save percentage alongside a 9-5 record so far this postseason. He's given up four goals on 52 shots in two games this series against the Canadiens.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Win streak at five games•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to start Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins fourth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•