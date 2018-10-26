Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday
Fleury will patrol the blue paint against the Lightning on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Fleury has been rock solid of late, as he is 3-0-1 in his previous four outings with a 0.98 GAA and .959 save percentage. Whether the Flower can keep that up against a Lightning team which is averaging 3.50 goals per game remains to be seen. If the Golden Knights can recapture some of the magic from their 2017-18 campaign, it will likely be on strength of Fleury's performances.
