Fleury will patrol the blue paint against the Lightning on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has been rock solid of late, as he is 3-0-1 in his previous four outings with a 0.98 GAA and .959 save percentage. Whether the Flower can keep that up against a Lightning team which is averaging 3.50 goals per game remains to be seen. If the Golden Knights can recapture some of the magic from their 2017-18 campaign, it will likely be on strength of Fleury's performances.