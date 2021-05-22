Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at Saturday's morning skate, indicating he'll protect the road goal in Game 4 versus the Wild, Justin Emerson of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Fleury has been spectacular through the first three games against the Wild. He's posted a .951 save percentage and a 2-1 record as the Golden Knights' No. 1 option in net to begin the playoffs. The Flower will look to keep up the strong performance with the hopes of bringing a 3-1 series lead back home to Vegas.