Fleury will get the home start versus the Senators on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

For the most part, Fleury has been strong in the blue paint this year, and he's posted a .942 save percentage and 1.39 GAA in his last five starts. Although the offensive support in front of him has been flaky at times, averaging just 2.1 goals per game, it's a favorable matchup against the Senators, who rank 28th in the league with 3.9 goals against per contest.