Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Sunday
Fleury will get the home start versus the Senators on Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
For the most part, Fleury has been strong in the blue paint this year, and he's posted a .942 save percentage and 1.39 GAA in his last five starts. Although the offensive support in front of him has been flaky at times, averaging just 2.1 goals per game, it's a favorable matchup against the Senators, who rank 28th in the league with 3.9 goals against per contest.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Loses fourth game of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields two goals in shootout defeat•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts record-setting night•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.