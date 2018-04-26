Fleury will be between the pipes for Thursday's Game 1 clash with San Jose, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Fleury was pretty much unbeatable during his first-round matchup with the Sharks, as he posted a pair of shutouts and a 0.65 GAA in a four-game sweep. Opposing netminder Martin Jones posted a 1.00 GAA of his own, which means the Flower will need to continue his dominant ways if he is going to help the Golden Knights continue their remarkable postseason run.