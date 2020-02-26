Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Wednesday
Fleury will defend the cage versus Edmonton at home Wednesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It will be the 20th appearance for Fleury in the Knights' last 24 contests though he could get some relief soon after the team acquired Robin Lehner from the trade deadline. The Flower is riding a four-game winning streak during which he registered a 2.00 GAA and .926 save percentage.
