Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Third-period lead slips away

Fleury made 34 saves Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to Boston.

Fleury and the Golden Knights led 2-1 early in the third period until goals by Boston's Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci flipped the script. Despite the loss, Fleury's .919 save percentage on the night represented one of his two best outings of the entire month. He has just one in his last six starts (1-5-0), so perhaps the All-Star break has come at the right time for the 35-year-old.