Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Torched by Maple Leafs

Fleury gave up six goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Fleury's recent struggles continue, as he has let in 17 goals in his last four games, going 1-3 over that span. Fleury's season numbers see his record at 29-18-4 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Coach Gerard Gallant will have a tough choice between the slumping Fleury or Malcolm Subban for Saturday's tilt with the Predators.