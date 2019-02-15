Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Torched by Maple Leafs
Fleury gave up six goals on 43 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Fleury's recent struggles continue, as he has let in 17 goals in his last four games, going 1-3 over that span. Fleury's season numbers see his record at 29-18-4 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Coach Gerard Gallant will have a tough choice between the slumping Fleury or Malcolm Subban for Saturday's tilt with the Predators.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cedes four goals•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Arizona•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Blows third-period lead•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Preparing to face Blue Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Matches last year's win total•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...