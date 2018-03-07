Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tough night in Columbus
Fleury stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
The veteran netminder has now given up three or more goals in six of his last eight games, managing only a .906 save percentage over that stretch, but the Vegas offense wasn't able to bail Fleury out in this one. Fatigue could be a factor -- he's played in all but four games for the Golden Knights since Jan. 1 -- but with the team still fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference, don't expect him to see much rest any time soon.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In Columbus to take on Blue Jackets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stymies Devils with 33-save win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Continues cold streak versus Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 41 in overtime loss to Kings•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...