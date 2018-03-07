Fleury stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder has now given up three or more goals in six of his last eight games, managing only a .906 save percentage over that stretch, but the Vegas offense wasn't able to bail Fleury out in this one. Fatigue could be a factor -- he's played in all but four games for the Golden Knights since Jan. 1 -- but with the team still fighting for the top seed in the Western Conference, don't expect him to see much rest any time soon.