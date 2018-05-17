Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Turns aside 33
Fleury stopped 33 of 35 shots in Game 3, holding the Jets at bay for a 4-2 win on Wednesday night.
Since allowing three early goals in Game 1, Fleury has been dominant between the pipes. He's saved 79 of the Jets' past 84 shots, good for a save percentage of .940 over the past 172 minutes of play. He had everyone but Mark Scheifele frustrated in this one, and he made two brilliant saves on Scheifele to ensure Winnipeg could never pull even. As long as Flower's playing like this, he's going to produce and his opponents will find themselves in a tight spot.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Grounds Jets in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes Game 1 loss in Winnipeg•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will lead Golden Knights to ice for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Flawless as Vegas moves to Round 3•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...