Fleury stopped 33 of 35 shots in Game 3, holding the Jets at bay for a 4-2 win on Wednesday night.

Since allowing three early goals in Game 1, Fleury has been dominant between the pipes. He's saved 79 of the Jets' past 84 shots, good for a save percentage of .940 over the past 172 minutes of play. He had everyone but Mark Scheifele frustrated in this one, and he made two brilliant saves on Scheifele to ensure Winnipeg could never pull even. As long as Flower's playing like this, he's going to produce and his opponents will find themselves in a tight spot.