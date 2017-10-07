Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Turns away 45 shots for win

Fleury saved 45 of 46 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Dallas.

The Stars entered as heavy favorites and peppered Fleury, but the veteran stood his ground and turned in a monster fantasy showing. Fleury is coming off a disappointing 2016-17 campaign (.909 save percentage and 3.02 GAA), and he's also slotted himself in as the face of the expansion Golden Knights franchise, so it will be interesting to see how the season plays out. However, he is going to be see the bulk of starts for Vegas, and if fantasy owners are selective with his matchups, there is potential for him to be a serviceable fantasy asset. Friday's dominant showing definitely serves as a case in point.