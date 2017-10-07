Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Turns away 45 shots for win
Fleury saved 45 of 46 shots during Friday's 2-1 win over Dallas.
The Stars entered as heavy favorites and peppered Fleury, but the veteran stood his ground and turned in a monster fantasy showing. Fleury is coming off a disappointing 2016-17 campaign (.909 save percentage and 3.02 GAA), and he's also slotted himself in as the face of the expansion Golden Knights franchise, so it will be interesting to see how the season plays out. However, he is going to be see the bulk of starts for Vegas, and if fantasy owners are selective with his matchups, there is potential for him to be a serviceable fantasy asset. Friday's dominant showing definitely serves as a case in point.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Records 26 saves•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to make Golden Knights debut Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taken in expansion draft•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Unprotected by team•
-
Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury: Agrees to waive no-movement clause•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...