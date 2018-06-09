Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Ultimately wants to finish career in Vegas
Fleury said he'd like to finish his career with the Golden Knights, Sportsnet reports.
The 33-year-old netminder has one year remaining on a four-year deal that he had originally procured with the Penguins. Flower's cap hit is $5.75 million to rank 12th among goaltenders in the NHL. He'd been in vintage form through the first three rounds of the playoffs, posting a 12-3 record and otherworldly .947 save percentage, but a fourth Stanley Cup win wasn't in the cards for Fleury, as he posted an .853 save rate against the Capitals but never seemed to lose his composure. "It's weird, a couple of years ago I was told I was getting too old to play. I still love it," Fleury said. "Vegas gave me an opportunity to continue doing what I love and I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. I hope I finish my career here."
