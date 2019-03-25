Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Unavailable against Blues

Fleury (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus St. Louis on Monday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Coach Gerard Gallant clarified that Fleury could still join the team in Colorado, so the Flower should be considered day-to-day at this point. Despite his absence, the veteran netminder remains just one win behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (36) for the league lead and is a serious contender for the Vezina Trophy this season. The priority for the Knights will be getting Fleury back for the playoffs, so they certainly aren't going to rush him back into the crease until he is 100 percent.