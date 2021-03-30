Fleury (undisclosed) will not dress for Monday's game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Oscar Dansk will serve as Robin Lehner's backup for Monday's contest. It's unclear if Fleury suffered some sort of injury or if he's simply getting the night off. An update could be available after the game.
