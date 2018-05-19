Fleury steered away 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

We shouldn't be surprised by Fleury's stone-cold performances anymore, as he looks determined to complete his own three-peat. This was the third straight game Fleury faced over 30 shots, and he has accrued a .951 save percentage in that span. The Golden Knights are one game away from a Stanley Cup Finals berth and will head back to Winnipeg for Game 5. Fleury should expect a shot count in the upper 30's again.