Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Unfazed by Jets again
Fleury steered away 35 of 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
We shouldn't be surprised by Fleury's stone-cold performances anymore, as he looks determined to complete his own three-peat. This was the third straight game Fleury faced over 30 shots, and he has accrued a .951 save percentage in that span. The Golden Knights are one game away from a Stanley Cup Finals berth and will head back to Winnipeg for Game 5. Fleury should expect a shot count in the upper 30's again.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Could face more rubber•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Turns aside 33•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Grounds Jets in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes Game 1 loss in Winnipeg•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...