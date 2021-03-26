Fleury surrendered five goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Golden Knights led 1-0 after the first period, but it was all Avalanche in the final 40 minutes. Fleury wasn't able to fend off the attack, taking his second straight loss. The 36-year-old is 16-7-0 with a 2.06 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 23 starts. Head coach Pete DeBoer has rolled with alternating starts between Fleury and Robin Lehner -- if that pattern holds, Lehner will start Saturday versus the Avalanche while Fleury would get Monday's game against the Kings.