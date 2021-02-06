Fleury yielded two goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.
Fleury was perfect through the first two periods, and the Golden Knights tallied five times to easily take the win. This is just the second time in four starts that Fleury has allowed multiple goals, and he has won all four of them with five goals allowed on 90 shots. The 36-year-old is still expected to split time with Robin Lehner, but fantasy managers will want Fleury in their lineups when he plays based on the early-season results.
