Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wife expecting child

Fleury's wife is close to giving birth, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Fleury's ceding the start to Malcolm Subban in Calgary on Sunday, and this news explains why the team opted to call up Maxime Lagace on an emergency basis from the AHL. Vegas doesn't play again until Friday in Dallas, so an ideal scenario for Fleury's fantasy owners would involve him tending to this matter over these next few days off, but it's obviously out of his control.