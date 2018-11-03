Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will defend home net Saturday
Fleury will start in goal against the visiting Hurricanes on Saturday. This is based on Jesse Granger of The Athletic reporting that the Golden Knights will go with the same lineup that they featured in their last game.
Fleury surrendered five goals on 26 shots in a loss to the Blues on Thursday, but Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said afterward that his entire team needs to improve and not just Fleury, who owns a 5-5-1 record, 2.74 GAA and .888 save percentage through 11 games. The Flower's next challenger curiously leads the league in shots on goal at 42.4 per contest, despite running the league's worst power play.
