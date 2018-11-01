Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face Blues
Fleury will start Thursday's road game in St. Louis, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The Flower, to this point, has posted a better save percentage in road games (.911) compared to home contests (.886) so the location of the game is oddly favorable to the Vegas netminder. However, he'll be in a tough spot Thursday, facing a Blues team averaging 3.60 goals per game in 2018-19.
