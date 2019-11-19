Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face falling Leafs
Fleury will start in the home crease Tuesday against the Maple Leafs, reports.
Fleury appears to be drawing the Maple Leafs at the right time, since Toronto's winless over its past five games. This is by no means an easy matchup, however, as a Maple Leafs forward group highlighted by Auston Matthews and John Tavares is capable of coming alive at a moment's notice.
