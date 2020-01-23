Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face one-game ban

Fleury will be suspended for one-game for skipping the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.

Considering the Golden Knights will play in a back-to-back immediately coming out of their bye week, the only really difference for the team is the fact that Fleury should take the second contest versus Nashville on Feb. 1. Vegas will need to promote a player from AHL Chicago, likely Garret Sparks, to serve as the No. 2 against Carolina on Jan. 31, as Malcolm Subban figures to get the starting nod.