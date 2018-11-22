Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will guard cage versus Coyotes
Fleury will start Wednesday's road game in Arizona, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury owns a 9-8-1 record this season to go along with a 2.63 GAA and .901 save percentage. Despite allowing 15 goals over his last five starts, The Flower has still managed to bag three wins over that span, largely because of the goal support his team has given him. Arizona, meanwhile, has struggled to score in 2018-19, and sit third worst in the league averaging 2.53 goals per game.
