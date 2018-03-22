Fleury (undisclosed) will link up with the team in Denver for Saturday's matchup with the Avalanche.

While coach Gerard Gallant wouldn't go so far as to confirm that Fleury would get the starting nod, it seems unlikely he would make the solo trip to join the team only to sit on the bench as the backup. Especially considering the team will turn right around to head back to Vegas after Saturday's matchup. In the meantime, Malcolm Subban is going to start for the Golden Knights against the Sharks on Thursday.