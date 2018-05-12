Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will lead Golden Knights to ice for Game 1
As expected, Fleury will start Game 1 against the Jets on the road Saturday to open the Western Conference finals, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
It's nearly impossible to get this far in the playoffs without top-notch goaltending and that's precisely what Flower has provided. The 33-year-old has compiled four shutouts and his rate stats (1.53 GAA and .951 save percentage) are far and away the best marks of any goaltender. Naturally, the Jets figure to be the toughest challenge for Flower thus far, as they boast the strongest power-play conversion rate (25 percent) of the Western Conference playoff teams -- plus, Winnipeg hasn't been in the penalty box all that much (8:23 per game) despite featuring a rather imposing cast of skaters. Vegas can counter with its tremendous forecheck and unmatched north to south speed.
