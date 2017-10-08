Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will protect net for second straight night
Fleury will start in net against the Coyotes on Saturday.
Fleury carried the Golden Knights to victory Friday, stopping 45 of the 46 shots that came his way. Vegas has opted to ride the highs of Fleury against a lowly Coyotes program, but he'll likely face a heavy workload again. The long-time Pittsburgh backstop wasn't expected to play back-to-back nights, but starting Saturday shows that he may be called upon more than expected, especially since his backup, Malcolm Subban, has just two games of NHL experience. It's also worth noting that Subban saved just 16 of 22 shots for a discouraging .727 save percentage and was pulled in both of those outings.
