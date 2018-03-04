Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will start Sunday
Fleury is expected to get the starting nod in New Jersey on Sunday.
Fleury is currently caught in a bit of a rough stretch, giving up three or more goals in his last four starts. In that span, he owns a .904 save percentage and a fortunate 2-1-1 record. Still, the 33-year-old is having one of the best year's of his career, sporting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage. Despite his recent cold streak, Fleury remains a strong fantasy option.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Continues cold streak versus Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Ottawa•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 41 in overtime loss to Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to square off with Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for Friday's home start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...