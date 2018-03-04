Fleury is expected to get the starting nod in New Jersey on Sunday.

Fleury is currently caught in a bit of a rough stretch, giving up three or more goals in his last four starts. In that span, he owns a .904 save percentage and a fortunate 2-1-1 record. Still, the 33-year-old is having one of the best year's of his career, sporting a 2.24 GAA and .927 save percentage. Despite his recent cold streak, Fleury remains a strong fantasy option.