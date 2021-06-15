Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.
The only goal against Fleury was a Cole Caufield power-play tally in the second period. During his five-game win streak, Fleury has given up just nine goals. The 36-year-old has established himself as the Golden Knights starter in the playoffs, so he should be back between the pipes for Wednesday's Game 2.
